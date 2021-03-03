Stellantis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Stellantis N.V. (STLA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.86 billion.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.39 per share.

The automaker posted revenue of $34.1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27.4 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $99 billion.

Stellantis shares have fallen 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 38% in the last 12 months.

