Starwood Property Trust: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $107 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 50 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $290.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $331.7 million, or $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.14 billion.

Starwood Property Trust shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

