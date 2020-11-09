StarTek: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) _ StarTek Inc. (SRT) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $367,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The call center operator posted revenue of $162.7 million in the period.

StarTek shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.55, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.

