Stantec: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) _ Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $46.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $884.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $687.9 million.

Stantec shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $30.10, an increase of 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STN