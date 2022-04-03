Sri Lanka's sports minister quits, Cabinet offers to resign KRISHAN FRANCIS and BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI, Associated Press April 3, 2022 Updated: April 3, 2022 4:18 p.m.
1 of21 A Sri Lankan couple with their infant join an anti government protest during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers and people angered by the government's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis on Sunday marched to denounce the president's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency, as protests over food and fuel shortages swelled. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Sri Lankan undergraduates protest blocking a highway demanding the government step down during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers and people angered by the government's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis on Sunday marched to denounce the president's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency, as protests over food and fuel shortages swelled. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Sri Lankan police officers secure an area during a protest demanding resignation of the government in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers and people angered by the government's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis on Sunday marched to denounce the president's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency, as protests over food and fuel shortages swelled. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard preventing opposition protesters enter the Independence square during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Sri Lankan opposition law maker Patali Champika Ranwaka shouts anti government slogans during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 A Sri Lankan police officer checks identity of commuters during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 A Sri Lankan man interacts with an army soldier standing guard in a street during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, center, marches along with other opposition law makers protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis march in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 A Sri Lankan army soldier stands guard in a street during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, left, along with other opposition law makers shout anti government slogans during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Sri Lankans protest blocking a highway demanding resignation of the government in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers and people angered by the government's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis on Sunday marched to denounce the president's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency, as protests over food and fuel shortages swelled. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Sri Lankans protest demanding resignation of the government in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers and people angered by the government's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis on Sunday marched to denounce the president's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency, as protests over food and fuel shortages swelled. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 A Sri Lankan family joins a protest demanding resignation of the government during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers and people angered by the government's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis on Sunday marched to denounce the president's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency, as protests over food and fuel shortages swelled. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's sports minister and the president's nephew, Namal Rajapaksa, has resigned from his position amid growing public outrage over the country's economic crisis and shortages of food, fuel and medicines.
The entire Sri Lankan Cabinet also has handed over letters to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa offering to resign from their positions due to the economic crisis in the country, Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told reporters late Sunday.
Written By
KRISHAN FRANCIS and BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI