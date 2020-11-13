Sprott Inc.: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Sprott Inc. (SII) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $8.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.

The company posted revenue of $35.4 million in the period.

