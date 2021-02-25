Southwestern Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) _ Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $92 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $779 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $754.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.11 billion, or $5.42 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.31 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.21. A year ago, they were trading at $1.50.

