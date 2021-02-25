Southwest Gas: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $103.5 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.82 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $914.1 million in the period.

Southwest Gas expects full-year earnings to be $3.95 to $4.20 per share.

Southwest Gas shares have increased 5.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $64.11, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.

