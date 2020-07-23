Southwest: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $915 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.63. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.67 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.53 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $868.9 million.

Southwest shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 1%. The stock has dropped 37% in the last 12 months.

