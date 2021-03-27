Some Poles flout virus rules as harder lockdown takes effect VANESSA GERA and RAFAL NIEDZIELSKI, Associated Press March 27, 2021 Updated: March 27, 2021 8:10 a.m.
1 of8 People drink beer in a bar which was open in defiance of pandemic restrictions in Warsaw, Poland, Friday March 26, 2021. Police raided the bar and arrested the owner on Friday. A raft of new pandemic restrictions take effect in Poland on Saturday to slow the spread of infection in what has become of the new global hot spot for the virus, but even earlier restrictions are being defied by some. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Piw Paw club in Warsaw advertised its event as a “Pandemic Fashion Show," with models wearing “masks from the Spring 2021 collection.”
But even before the show could start on Friday night, police swept in. They cleared away the few customers and arrested the club owner, who has defiantly kept his doors open despite pandemic restrictions banning the sale of alcohol or indoor dining — and despite earlier police raids and detentions.
VANESSA GERA and RAFAL NIEDZIELSKI