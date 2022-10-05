Smart Global Holdings, Newmont fall; Lamb Weston, RPM rise

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: Emerson Electric Co., up $1.52 to $79.77. The maker of process control systems, valves and analytical instruments is reportedly considering a partial sale to Blackstone. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., up $3.30 to $82.15. The frozen french fry maker's fiscal first-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecasts. RPM International Inc., up $3 to $92.87. The specialty chemicals company beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts. Smart Global Holdings Inc., down $1.21 to $15.80. The computer technology company gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast. Helen of Troy Ltd., up $3.53 to $106.11. The maker of Oxo kitchen utensils and Hydro Flask mugs reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results. Phillps 66, up $2.25 to $92.61. Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices. Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 27 cents to $30.51. The copper miner slipped as prices for the base metal swayed between gains and losses. Newmont Corp., down 63 cents to $43.90. The gold miner fell along with prices for the precious metal.