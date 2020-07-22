Slack files anti-competitive complaint vs. Microsoft in EU

FILE - In this June 20, 2019 file photo, traders Gregory Rowe, left, and Dudley Devine, right, talk into their mobile phones on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as they wait for the Slack Technologies IPO to begin trading. Workplace chatting service Slack has filed a complaint, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the EU against Microsoft, accusing the software company of anti-competitive behavior. Slack says Microsoft illegally bundles the Microsoft Teams messaging product, which is similar to Slack, into Office 365, its package of email and other widely-used business software. less FILE - In this June 20, 2019 file photo, traders Gregory Rowe, left, and Dudley Devine, right, talk into their mobile phones on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as they wait for the Slack Technologies ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Slack files anti-competitive complaint vs. Microsoft in EU 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Workplace chatting service Slack has filed a complaint in the EU against Microsoft, accusing the software company of anti-competitive behavior.

Slack says Microsoft illegally bundles Microsoft Teams messaging product, which is similar to Slack, into Office 365, its package of email and other widely-used business software. Slack says Microsoft forces companies to install it for millions and blocks its removal.

Microsoft Corp. didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Slack Technologies Inc., which went public in 2019, has been growing rapidly. It reported $201.7 million in sales in its February-April quarter, up 50% from the same time last year. It also reported 122,000 paid customers, up 28% from when the company went public in April 2019.

Slack still faces tough competition, particularly from Microsoft’s Teams software. Slack last month announced an expanded partnership with Amazon’s cloud computing division, an attempt to join forces with Microsoft’s chief rival. It more recently announced it is buying Rimeto, which creates detailed staff directories.

The European Commission will review the complaint and decide whether to open a formal investigation.