Skyworks: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $246.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $1.46. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.85 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $956.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $842.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $814.8 million, or $4.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.36 billion.

Skyworks shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $142.06, a rise of 56% in the last 12 months.

