SkyWest: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) _ SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $46.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St. George, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 87 cents per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $589.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $530 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.5 million, or 17 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.13 billion.

SkyWest shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $44.36, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.

