Six Flags: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $116.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.37.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.06 per share.

The amusement park operator posted revenue of $126.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.3 million.

Six Flags shares have decreased 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 50% in the last 12 months.

