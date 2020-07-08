Simply Good Foods: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $16.4 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The nutritional foods company posted revenue of $215.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.3 million.

Simply Good Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of 86 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $790 million to $800 million.

Simply Good Foods shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 24% in the last 12 months.

