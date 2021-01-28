Silicom: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) _ Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $846,000.

The Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The provider of servers and network computing appliances posted revenue of $33.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.7 million, or 80 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $107.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Silicom said it expects revenue in the range of $28 million to $29 million.

Silicom shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 23% in the last 12 months.

