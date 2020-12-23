Sifco: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 86 cents.

The producer of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy market posted revenue of $29.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $9.2 million, or $1.59 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $113.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.90. A year ago, they were trading at $3.79.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIF