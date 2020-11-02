Si-Bone: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $20.4 million in the period.

Si-Bone expects full-year revenue in the range of $73 million to $74 million.

Si-Bone shares have dropped roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $20.71, an increase of 24% in the last 12 months.

