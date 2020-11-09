ShotSpotter: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) _ ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $566,000.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, California-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The maker of gunfire detection systems posted revenue of $11.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.1 million.

ShotSpotter expects full-year revenue in the range of $44.5 million to $45 million.

ShotSpotter shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $35.67, a rise of 81% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSTI