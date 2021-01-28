Shore Bancshares: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.9 million.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $18.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.7 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $63.5 million.

Shore Bancshares shares have fallen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.67, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHBI