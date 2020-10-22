Shore Bancshares: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.4 million.

The Easton, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 27 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Shore Bancshares shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.64, a drop of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHBI