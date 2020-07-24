Shinhan Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ Shinhan Financial Group Co. (SHG) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $716 million.

The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based bank said it had earnings of $2.88 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $3.86 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.78 billion, topping Street forecasts.

Shinhan Financial shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHG