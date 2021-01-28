Sherwin-Williams: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $407 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $4.46. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $5.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.85 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $4.49 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.03 billion, or $22.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.36 billion.

Sherwin-Williams expects full-year earnings in the range of $26.40 to $27.20 per share.

Sherwin-Williams shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has risen 23% in the last 12 months.

