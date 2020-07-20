ServisFirst: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $40.4 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The holding company for ServisFirst Bank posted revenue of $102.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $90.3 million.

ServisFirst shares have decreased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $35.01, a rise of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFBS