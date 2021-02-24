ServiceSource: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The service revenue management software company posted revenue of $51.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $18.5 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $194.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.72. A year ago, they were trading at $1.59.

