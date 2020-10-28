ServiceNow: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $12.9 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The maker of software that automates companies' technology operations posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

ServiceNow shares have climbed 71% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $484.05, a climb of 98% in the last 12 months.

_____

