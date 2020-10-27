Sensata: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) _ Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $76.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $788.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $758.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 64 cents to 72 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $810 million to $850 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Sensata expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2.11 per share.

Sensata shares have decreased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ST