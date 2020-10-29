Select Medical: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) _ Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $76.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 56 cents per share.

The hospital and rehabilitation center operator posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period.

Select Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.61 to $1.71 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.44 billion to $5.5 billion.

Select Medical shares have fallen 5.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.06, a climb of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEM