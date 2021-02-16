Seaboard: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) _ Seaboard Corp. (SEB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $259 million.

The Merriam, Kansas-based company said it had net income of $222.52 per share.

The pork production, processing and ocean transportation company posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period.

For the year, the company said profit was nearly unchanged at $283 million. Annual earnings per share rose to $244.21 from $242.78. Revenue was reported as $7.13 billion.

Seaboard shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $3,165.09, a fall of 17% in the last 12 months.

