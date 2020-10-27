Seaboard: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) _ Seaboard Corp. (SEB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $147 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Merriam, Kansas-based company said it had net income of $126.17.

The pork production, processing and ocean transportation company posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period.

Seaboard shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $3,373.85, a drop of 21% in the last 12 months.

