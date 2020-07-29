Scotts: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $202.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $3.55. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $3.80 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.35 per share.

The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

Scotts expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.65 to $6.85 per share.

Scotts shares have increased 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 42% in the last 12 months.

