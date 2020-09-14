Scientific Games; Nvidia rise; Marathon Oil, Hologic fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Oracle Corp., up $2.46 to $59.46.

TikTok's owner chose the software giant to help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S.

Pfizer Inc., up 94 cents to $37.01.

The drug developer and partner BioNTech plan to expand their study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Nvidia Corp., up $28.31 to $514.89.

The graphics chip maker plans to buy Arm Holdings in a deal worth up to $40 billion.

Seattle Genetics Inc., up $21.82 to $171.79.

The biotechnology company is collaborating with Merck to develop cancer treatments.

Immunomedics Inc., up $41.40 to $83.65.

Gilead Sciences is buying the cancer drug specialist for $21 billion.

Scientific Games Corp., up $7.46 to $26.43.

A group of investors will acquire a 34.9% stake in the gambling products and services company.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 7 cents to $4.40.

OPEC cut its forecasts and sees lower oil demand because of difficulty containing the spread of the virus pandemic.

Hologic Inc., down $1.39 to $60.65.

The medical diagnostics and imaging systems company is raising $950 million in a private debt offering.