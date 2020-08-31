ScanSource: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $217.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $8.57. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The technology products distributor posted revenue of $636.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $758.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $192.7 million, or $7.59 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.61 billion.

ScanSource shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $24.69, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

