Saratoga Investment: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $6.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 50 cents per share.
The business development company posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period.
Saratoga Investment shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAR
