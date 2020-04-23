Sandy Spring Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $10 million.

The Olney, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $102 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $82.5 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Sandy Spring Bancorp shares have decreased 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 35% in the last 12 months.

