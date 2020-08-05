Safety Insurance: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $42.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $2.78. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.95 per share.

The automobile insurance provider posted revenue of $207.8 million in the period.

Safety Insurance shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $76.02, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAFT