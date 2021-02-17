SP Plus: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ SP Plus Corp. (SP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $500,000.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The parking facility management company posted revenue of $244.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $119 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $172.8 million, or $8.21 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $549 million.

SP Plus shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $32.16, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SP