SK Telecom: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ SK Telecom Co. (SKM) on Wednesday reported net income of $332 million in its fourth quarter.

The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $4.33 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.28 billion, or $1.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.79 billion.

SK Telecom shares have risen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

