SAP: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WALLDORF, Germany (AP) _ SAP SE (SAP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.27 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Walldorf, Germany-based company said it had profit of $1.93. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The business software maker posted revenue of $8.99 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.87 billion, or $4.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $31.23 billion.

SAP shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 1.5% in the last 12 months.

