Russian, Ukrainian militaries discuss freeing grain exports AYSE WIETING and SUZAN FRASER, Associated Press July 13, 2022 Updated: July 13, 2022 11:26 a.m.
FILE - Farmer Andriy Zubko checks wheat ripeness on a field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
FILE - A farmer reacts as he looks at his burning field caused by the fighting at the front line in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, July 4, 2022.
FILE - A farmer collects fragments of Russian rockets that he found on his field ten kilometres from the front line in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, July 4, 2022.
FILE - The moon lights the sky on a grain field and sunflowers, on the road in Donbas region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
FILE - Smoke rises from the front lines where fierce battle is going between Ukrainian and Russian troops, farmer fields in the foreground, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, July 4, 2022.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during his interview to The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments' first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during his interview to The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments' first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea.
11 of11
ISTANBUL (AP) — Military delegations from Russia and Ukraine held their governments' first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday as they tried to reach an agreement on a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea.
Turkish military officials and U.N. envoys also took part in the meeting in Istanbul focused on finding a way to get millions of tons of grain sitting in silos amid the war in Ukraine shipped out of the country's ports toward the Mediterranean.
AYSE WIETING and SUZAN FRASER