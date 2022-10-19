Russia evacuates occupied Ukrainian city, orders martial law

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched mass evacuations of civilians Wednesday from one of the first major cities they seized in the invasion of Ukraine — a tacit acknowledgement that yet another stinging battlefield defeat may be unfolding for President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine’s stunning counteroffensive appears to be bearing down on Kherson, a southern city of more than 250,000 people, with industries and a major port on the Dnieper River. The battle for the city is a pivotal moment for both Ukraine and Russia heading into winter, when cold and difficult conditions could largely freeze front lines until the spring thaw.