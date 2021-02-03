https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Royal-Gold-Fiscal-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15922415.php
Royal Gold: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
DENVER (AP) _ Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $59.9 million.
The Denver-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.
The manager of precious metal royalties posted revenue of $158.4 million in the period.
Royal Gold shares have declined roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $105.72, a decline of nearly 6% in the last 12 months.
