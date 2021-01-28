Rogers Communication: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $344.6 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The communications and media company posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.19 billion, or $2.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.39 billion.

Rogers Communication shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 4% in the last 12 months.

