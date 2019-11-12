Rockwell, Grocery Outlet rise; Advance Auto Parts, UGI fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Walt Disney Co., up $1.84 to $138.58
The giant media company rolled out its new video streaming service, Disney Plus, to heavy demand amid technical difficulties.
Advance Auto Parts Inc., down $12.68 to $156.14
The auto parts retailer cut its full-year estimates for sales and income.
Craft Brew Alliance, up $8.90 to $16.23
Anheuser-Busch said it would buy the rest of the craft brewing company that it doesn't already own for $16.50 a share in cash.
Rockwell Automation Inc., up $18.81 to $198.01
The industrial equipment and software maker reported earnings and revenue that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.
Kemet Corp., up $2.96 to $25.98
The electronic capacitor maker agreed to be acquired by Taiwan-based Yageo Corp.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., up $1.60 to $32.60
The supermarket company selling discount, overstocked and closeout products raised its full-year earnings forecasts.
UGI Corp., down $4.79 to $41.44
The natural gas and electric utilities operator reported a wider loss than investors expected and issued a weak forecast.
Advanced Energy Industries Inc., up $2.37 to $65.60
The maker of power-conversion products reported earnings and revenue that came in far ahead of what analysts were expecting.