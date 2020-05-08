https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Riverview-Bancorp-Fiscal-4Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15256029.php
Riverview Bancorp: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.9 million.
The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.
The holding company for Riverview Community Bank posted revenue of $15.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $15.7 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $82 million.
The company's shares closed at $4.90. A year ago, they were trading at $7.70.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RVSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RVSB
