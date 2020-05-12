Rexnord: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Rexnord Corp. (RXN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $28.5 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $547 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $180.1 million, or $1.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.

Rexnord shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.92, a fall of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RXN