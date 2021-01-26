Renasant: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) _ Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31.5 million.

The bank, based in Tupelo, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $184.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $171 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.1 million.

Renasant shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $38.43, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNST