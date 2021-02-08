Reinsurance Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $132 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $415 million, or $6.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.63 billion.

Reinsurance Group shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $112.25, a decrease of 27% in the last 12 months.

