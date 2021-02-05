Regeneron: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) _ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.15 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had net income of $10.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $9.53 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.32 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.42 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.51 billion, or $30.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.5 billion.

Regeneron shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 3%. The stock has risen 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REGN